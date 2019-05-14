Lok Sabha elections 2019: Easy day for candidates after poll frenzy

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A happy meal with the family members, quality time with friends and pets, yoga, riyaz (music practice session) and cricket. This was how the aspirants for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats chose to unwind a day after hectic campaigning and a frenzied polling day.

In what was a blissful departure from the heat and dust of electioneering, the contestants representing the three major parties - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - chose to put their feet up and catch up on some downtime.

Manoj Tiwari, the president of the BJP’s Delhi unit and party’s nominee from North-East Delhi seat, spent the day interacting with a smattering of media people at his North Avenue residence. In the evening, he indulged his playful self showing some mean skills with a cricket bat.

“I was mostly at home the whole day, relaxing. I had invited some friends to play cricket in the evening. Before that, I also did some riyaz,” Tiwari said. The Bhojpuri actor-turned politician is also a trained singer.

His North-East Delhi rival and Congress’s city chief Sheila Dikshit also chose to spend the day at home to recover from the rigours of campaigning. She spent some quality time with her sister Rama Dhawan.

However, she did spare some time for her friends and party workers, who briefed on polling in her constituency.

“Friends and well-wishers kept visiting me all day. Party workers, too, came to see me and handed me a report on yesterday’s polling,” Dikshit said.

Her party colleague Ajay Maken, who is contesting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, is planning a quick dash to a hill station to shake off the effects of campaigning.

“I have planned a family dinner and, in the next two days, I’ll be visiting a hill station, Shimla or Nainital, to unwind,” he said.

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, a certified pet lover and the BJP’s nominee from Chandni Chowk, spent the day cuddling and playing with his dogs after a Yoga session.

“I chatted with my family members, while clearing a few files. I don’t have a travel plan as of now. My mother’s not been keeping well. I will visit her at the hospital in the evening,” he said.

AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi had dinner with her campaign team after polling closed on Sunday. After 12 hours of sleep and some household work, she was back at her office on Monday evening.

“She asked how her campaign volunteers plan to get on with their lives, as some of them had come from faraway San Francisco,” a member of her campaign team said.

BJP’s West Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma spent the day lazying around with his family.