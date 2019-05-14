Man ‘falsely detained’ in Delhi for flagging VVPAT issue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was detained on Sunday on the allegation that he “falsely” complained about some “issues” in a VVPAT machine in west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Monday.

He was charged under Section 177 (Furnishing false information) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The incident gained traction on social media after Milan Gupta took to Twitter to say that there was a problem in the VVPAT machine and alleged that during the trial, the officers on duty asked him to reveal his secret vote, which he refused to do.

“My VVPAT machine (Delhi, Matiala, Booth 96) printed the wrong symbol although the EVM machine red bulb glowed correctly. I complained to the presiding officer, who directed me to nodal officer, who then directed me to sector officer. All of them asked me not to complain (sic),” Gupta tweeted.

During the test, he tweeted, “…my fingers stopped on a brick symbol (presumably of an independent candidate). I pressed it. The VVPAT printed the brick symbol. The officer said I proved myself wrong, & I said that you asked me to select randomly and I did that.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Sanjeev Sharma said, “He wasn’t detained wrongly. We are probing the charge against him.”