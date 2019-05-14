Home Cities Delhi

Man ‘falsely detained’ in Delhi for flagging VVPAT issue

The VVPAT printed the brick symbol. The officer said I proved myself wrong, & I said that you asked me to select randomly and I did that.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was detained on Sunday on the allegation that he “falsely” complained about some “issues” in a VVPAT machine in west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Monday.

He was charged under Section 177 (Furnishing false information) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The incident gained traction on social media after Milan Gupta took to Twitter to say that there was a problem in the VVPAT machine and alleged that during the trial, the officers on duty asked him to reveal his secret vote, which he refused to do.

“My VVPAT machine (Delhi, Matiala, Booth 96) printed the wrong symbol although the EVM machine red bulb glowed correctly. I complained to the presiding officer, who directed me to nodal officer, who then directed me to sector officer. All of them asked me not to complain (sic),” Gupta tweeted.

During the test, he tweeted, “…my fingers stopped on a brick symbol (presumably of an independent candidate). I pressed it. The VVPAT printed the brick symbol. The officer said I proved myself wrong, & I said that you asked me to select randomly and I did that.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Sanjeev Sharma said, “He wasn’t detained wrongly. We are probing the charge against him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp