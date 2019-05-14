SC staffer who posted wrong information on apex court’s website granted bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to a sacked Supreme Court staffer, who was arrested for allegedly posting wrong information on the apex court’s website related to a case involving Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana granted bail to the accused, Manav Sharma, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount, saying that he has been in judicial custody for more than a month and he was no longer required to remain in custodial interrogation.

Sharma and another SC staffer, Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, were arrested last month. The court had earlier granted bail to Chakraborty.

While granting bail to Sharma, CMM Khurana said, “Considering the facts and circumstances and the fact that the accused has been in judicial custody for more than one month, his custodial interrogation is no more required by the police. Also, since co-accused Tapan Kumar Chakraborty has already been granted bail, I am of the opinion that Sharma is also entitled to bail in this case at this stage.”

The top court had sacked the court officials for tampering with its January 7 order on the issue of the personal appearance of Ambani in the contempt matter filed against him by Swedish telecom group Ericsson.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi has passed directions to terminate the services of the two court officials who were responsible for getting them uploaded on the apex court’s website. Justice RF Nariman, who was dealing with Ambani’s case, forwarded a complaint to the CJI that the order in the matter for the presence of the contemnor was not properly found in it.

The order dictated had stated that the personal appearance of the alleged contemnor(s) is not dispensed with, but it found the word ‘not’ was missing.