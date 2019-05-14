Home Cities Delhi

Wardrobe must-haves to stay cool this summer 

With the sun shining its brightest, it’s time to shun those silks and switch over to summer-friendly cotton. “But if pure cotton is not your cup of tea, go for cotton voile, cotton crepe or cotton pique. Even poplin and chambray are good as these are lightweight and breathable,” says Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Consultant, Tech Audit, Garment and Allied Products.

He describes poplin as a fabric that is crisp, lightweight, and With the sun shining its brightest, it’s time to shun those silks and switch over to summer-friendly cotton. “But if pure cotton is not your cup of tea, go for cotton voile, cotton crepe or cotton pique. doesn’t wrinkle easily. Discussing other fabrics suitable for the season, he says,  “Chambray is great for summer as it is lightweight, and also looks like denim. Linen is a natural fibre and keeps one cool.”

Layered dresses should be your main game, feels Shraddha Pacheriwal, VP-Design at Raisin. “These allow your body to breathe.” Talking about colours, she says, “Summer means whites, creams and pastels. Colours like yellow, green and grey are big these days but the colour of the season is coral.”

Long kurtas and culottes
This distinct style statement lets you mix and match colours. Don’t be conscious whether these separates suit your height and weight. These work well on all shapes and sizes.

Hats
“Don’t forget to put on a hat,” advises Smriti Dutta, Designer at The Revive Boutique. “Hats provide great protection from the sun and keep you cool. These also add the much-needed X factor to your outfit,” she adds. 

Tunics
Available in a variety of different lengths and fits, this versatile garment can dressed up or dressed down depending on the occasion. A short tunic can be teamed with a jegging if you want to wear it to work.

Maxis
This floor or ankle length informal dress is extremely comfortable to wear in summers. Just like a tunic, you can either dress it up or down. This dress fits well in wedding parties as well as beech vacations. The key is to know how to style it. Floral maxis are great for casual wear while embellished ones are good to wear if you are going to a wedding party.

Jumpsuits
A pair of pumps will take this one piece outfit to the next level. But one must choose it wisely because if not worn well, it can make you look plump and short. It should not be too tight or baggy. If you are of small built, pay extra attention to the shoulder sleeve and length of your trouser. 

