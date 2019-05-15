Busting the myths that surround food and diet

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

Let’s face it. Food and diet myths that abound on the Internet make for compelling content. As we become increasingly conscious about health and wellness issues, the supply of information on diet and related matters only corresponds. There is a plethora of theories about different foods and their benefits floating around in the media, and it is precisely the excess of this information that gives rise to much confusion. Few popular myths doing the rounds at present:

Myth #1: Organic food is safe, whereas regular foods pose a health risk

The truth: In terms of nutrients, organic and regular foods are more or less on par. The difference is in the level of pesticides used, and organically grown food hardly rely on pesticides. But the primary concern today is to eat the recommended number of servings of fruits and vegetables every day. A large segment of the population is unable to do so for varied reasons. Rather than fretting over the strict consumption of only organic variants, the emphasis should be on including adequate fruits and vegetables in the diet — organically grown or otherwise.

Myth #2: Frozen or canned food is not really healthy

The truth: As a general rule, fresh food is more nutritious than its frozen, dried, tinned variants. However, it would be incorrect to say that frozen/canned/dried foods cannot be healthy. These foods have the potential of being nutritious as long as the right processes have been followed to freeze or dry them. In fact, if freezing or drying is done soon after harvesting, several nutrients are retained in the produce, especially compared to the ‘fresh’ fruits and vegetables that languish in stores for days.

Myth #3: Eight glasses of water is a must every day

The truth: Contrary to this widely held belief, there is nothing sacrosanct about the number ‘eight’. Water requirement depends on the environmental conditions, fitness regimen, age and health condition of the individual. A simple way to assess whether or not your body is adequately hydrated is keeping an eye on the colour of your urine.

Myth #4: Avoid carbs to lose weight

The truth: It is true that you need to watch your carbohydrate intake and cut calories, while trying to lose weight. But, one gram of carbs provides far less calories than one gram of fat. In fact, some of the fibre-rich unprocessed carbs go a long way in providing the right nutrients and satiety in a weight-reduction diet plan.

Myth #5: Exotic and expensive foods carry greater nutritional value

The truth: This widely perpetuated myth is the mother of all myths. It simply translates to ‘expensive is healthy’. Let the truth be known that it is hard to beat the power-packed nutrition offered by many locally grown, inexpensive foodstuffs, such as the affordable and readily available leafy vegetables.