By ANI

NEW DELHI: A senior sub-inspector (SSI) of Delhi police was found dead inside a police training centre here on Tuesday night.

According to police, the 51-year-old deceased was staying in the training centre situated in Wazirabad area of Delhi since April 1.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of death. In the initial probe, it was found that the official died due to a heart attack.

More details in this regard are awaited.