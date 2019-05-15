Home Cities Delhi

EC transfers returning officer in Faridabad, orders repoll

BJP leader and Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar is the incumbent parliamentarian from Faridabad. Faridabad recorded a voter turnout of 64.88%. 

Published: 15th May 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After ordering repolling at a booth in Faridabad, the Election Commission has directed IAS officer Ashok Kumar Garg to take over as the Faridabad returning officer on Tuesday, and transferred the official currently occupying the post.

Faridabad recorded a voter turnout of 64.88%. Officials said that a First Information Report was lodged against Giriraj Singh, the polling agent. It is not yet clear which party he belongs to.

The poll panel has also suspended Presiding Officer Amit Atri for dereliction of duty and initiated action against him. The booth’s micro observer Sonal Gulati has been barred from election-related work for three years.

The violation of electoral rules came to light after a video, which surfaced online, showed a man, presumed to be Giriraj Singh, walking up to the polling station repeatedly while the people were trying to vote. He seemed to have either pressed a button or pointed out a party symbol to at least three voters.

