Hawkeyes: AAP deploys vigilance teams to keep watch on EVMs

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than 10 days left for the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, the Aam Aadmi Party candidates have deployed ‘vigilance’ teams outside buildings where EVMs are stored after the voting on Sunday.

Two AAP candidates — Atishi from East Delhi and Raghav Chadha from South Delhi — have dedicated members of their team who are deployed in shifts at the strong rooms. Moreover, the part has also distributed cameras to around 1,000 volunteers to record any ‘wrongdoing’ during and after elections. The EVMs are already kept at heavily guarded strong room in each constituency.

In the past, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has raised many questions over the Election Commission’s fairness with regard to deletion of voter names and the authenticity of EVMs.

For South Delhi parliamentary constituency alone, the AAP has deployed a vigilance team of over 20 volunteers who are working in shifts to monitor the strong rooms at Jijabai Industrial Training Institute for Women on August Kranti Marg.

This counting centre will count votes for Mehrauli, Chattarpur, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tuglakabad, Bijwasan, Palam and Badarpur Assembly segments. Chadha is up against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh.

Similarly, members of Team Atishi have deployed a team of 10 members who will take part in eight-hour shifts monitoring CCTV footage and take stock of other security arrangements made by the Election Commission at the strong rooms, which are kept at the Commonwealth Games Village.

These skilled volunteers will specifically closely monitor the security issues related to storage of EVMs during the counting process. Also, these team members will be making ‘periodic inspections’ to verify security at the strong room. Other AAP candidates will be soon following the pattern.

“In keeping with the spirit of democracy, a vigilance team of AAP volunteers is deployed to ensure that other political parties are not able to engage in electoral malpractices. They have been especially trained to identify any sign of deviation from the electoral process,” said Chadha.

The BJP, however, has raised the question over the ruling AAP’s intention for taking up this exercise.

“This shows the real mentality of the party.... The Election Commission is lauded across the world for conducting free and fair elections, but the AAP has been questioning it. This is highly condemnable. They think they are above the law,” said BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Congress leader Ramakant Goswami refused to make a statement, saying that “this is their party’s personal matter.”