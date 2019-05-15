Respite from heat as Delhi witnesses light showers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Wednesday morning received light showers bringing much needed-relief from severe heat conditions. Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad adjoining Delhi also reported a good amount of rain.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm with rain, with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering at 23 Degree Celsius and 37 Degree Celsius in Delhi.

The IMD has further stated that apart from Delhi, isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds (50 -60 kmph).

West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan are likely to witness duststorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Vidarbha, Telangana and Tamilnadu and Puducherry. (ANI)