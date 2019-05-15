Home Cities Delhi

St Stephen’s row: Principal issues warning to professors

The Supreme Council is a subset of six members of the Governing Body, who are all members of the Church of North India.

Published: 15th May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: St Stephen’s College shot a “formal warning” to its governing body members, who had condemned principal John Varghese’s decision to include a member of the Supreme Council in the interview panel for selection of students.

In a statement, Nandita Narain, N P Ashley and Abhishek Singh had asserted that the inclusion of a member of the Supreme Council was a ‘violation’ of the college constitution. “Never in the history of the college has a non-academic person from outside the college faculty been a member of the admission process,” it said.

On Tuesday, Varghese in a letter said the trio had issued “false and irresponsible” comments to the media concerning the revised admission guidelines passed by the college’s Supreme Council.

“I wish to bring to your notice that what you falsely claimed as the decision of the principal is, in fact, the decision of the Supreme Council which has the sole power to decide on the admission policy as the college is a Christian minority institution,” Varghese said in the letter.

The Supreme Council is a subset of six members of the Governing Body, who are all members of the Church of North India.

The guidelines were duly reported in the governing body on March 14, 2019 in the presence of the teachers’ representatives, read the missive.

The press release by the three governing body members was “complete concoction, factually and legally incorrect”, it said. 

“You may take this letter as a formal warning issued to you. You are advised not to repeat such irresponsible and unbecoming behaviour in future failing which the college will be forced to take appropriate action against you.”  

The letter accused the teachers of falsely claiming that the decision was made by the principal. The decision was of the Supreme Council, “which has the sole power to decide on the admission policy as the College is a Christian minority institution”, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp