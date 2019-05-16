Home Cities Delhi

25-yr-old shot at for marrying woman from same 'gotra' in West Delhi

The two accused were absconding and efforts were underway to nab them, police said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man sustained a bullet injury following an argument with the relatives of his wife who were against their marriage as they belonged to same 'gotra', police said Wednesday.

The couple eloped and got married in November last year, police said, adding that the two were staying in Matiala in West Delhi after their marriage.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Uttam Nagar area at around 10.30 pm when Bobby, a first year student at a college here, was stopped by his wife's brothers Nitin (26) and Neeraj (30) while he was returning home.

They thrashed Bobby and shot at him. The bullet, however, brushed past his elbow, police said.

He was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

