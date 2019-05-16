Home Cities Delhi

Noida to make planters from cow dung for curbing plastic

Officials said the eco-friendly planters will not only substitute plastic, but also provide fertilization to the plants. 

Published: 16th May 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The Noida Authority has come up with a plan of making planters from cow dung as part of a larger goal of becoming an eco-friendly city. 

With the move initiated by the city’s Chairperson and CEO, Alok Tandon, Noida is set to remove plastic packaging from its nurseries. Around 30 cow dung pots will be prepared per hour using an eco-friendly process, without the use of electricity, fuel or chemicals. Solar heat will be used for the drying process to sanitize and prepare these pots.

According to Noida Authority officials, the cow dung to prepare the pots will be collected from gaushalas. “The materials used for preparing the planters or pots include yellow mud, sawdust, gum powder and dry leaves besides the cow dung,” said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Projects, Noida Authority.  

“The whole process is self-sustaining where the cost of the manufacturing will be recovered from the pots itself. However, the production will be as per requirement of the nurseries. For starters, we will supply the planters to our own three nurseries at Sectors 8, 34 and 39. In the next phase, we will provide these pots for all the nurseries of the city.” 

Officials said the eco-friendly planters will not only substitute plastic, but also provide fertilization to the plants. 

“The cow dung planter is the best answer for the menace of plastic bags in addition to helping curb the menace and disposal of excess cow dung, which is left to decompose in open. Not only will this move save the environment it is better for gardens, too.” 

The Authority will also offer these planters for sale at a nominal cost of Rs 30 per pot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp