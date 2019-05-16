Noida to make planters from cow dung for curbing plastic

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The Noida Authority has come up with a plan of making planters from cow dung as part of a larger goal of becoming an eco-friendly city.

With the move initiated by the city’s Chairperson and CEO, Alok Tandon, Noida is set to remove plastic packaging from its nurseries. Around 30 cow dung pots will be prepared per hour using an eco-friendly process, without the use of electricity, fuel or chemicals. Solar heat will be used for the drying process to sanitize and prepare these pots.

According to Noida Authority officials, the cow dung to prepare the pots will be collected from gaushalas. “The materials used for preparing the planters or pots include yellow mud, sawdust, gum powder and dry leaves besides the cow dung,” said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Projects, Noida Authority.

“The whole process is self-sustaining where the cost of the manufacturing will be recovered from the pots itself. However, the production will be as per requirement of the nurseries. For starters, we will supply the planters to our own three nurseries at Sectors 8, 34 and 39. In the next phase, we will provide these pots for all the nurseries of the city.”

Officials said the eco-friendly planters will not only substitute plastic, but also provide fertilization to the plants.

“The cow dung planter is the best answer for the menace of plastic bags in addition to helping curb the menace and disposal of excess cow dung, which is left to decompose in open. Not only will this move save the environment it is better for gardens, too.”

The Authority will also offer these planters for sale at a nominal cost of Rs 30 per pot.