Panicked Delhi man falls to death from fifth floor after exposed affair

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Caught in a compromising position with his lover by her husband, a man allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a building in South Delhi.

Pankaj, a resident of JJ Colony in the area, was said to be in an illicit relationship with the woman.

The man had come to meet her but the woman’s husband returned to the residence unexpectedly at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and they were caught by him in a compromising position, the police said. The door of the house was not locked from inside and was not opened despite several calls.

Infuriated by her infidelity, the husband slapped his wife after which she tried to cut her vein, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar said.

The husband threatened his wife that he would call her father and brother for disclosing the illicit affair to

his in-laws.

A panicked Pankaj went to the balcony of the fifth floor and jumped off the building in Tigri area, the officer said.

He was taken to the Batra hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Kumar said.

Pankaj had come in touch with the woman two years ago and used to meet the woman occasionally before the two were allegedly caught in an extramarital affair.

The mobile phones of all the three have been seized by police for investigation, the DCP said.

“The autopsy has been done and body has been handed over to his father. Inquest proceedings have been done and an enquiry is underway to unearth the truth,” he added.