Home Cities Delhi

Panicked Delhi man falls to death from fifth floor after exposed affair

Pankaj had come in touch with the woman two years ago and used to meet the woman occasionally before the two were allegedly caught in an extramarital affair.  

Published: 16th May 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Caught in a compromising position with his lover by her husband, a man allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a building in South Delhi.

Pankaj, a resident of JJ Colony in the area, was said to be in an illicit relationship with the woman. 

The man had come to meet her but the woman’s husband returned to the residence unexpectedly at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and they were caught by him in a compromising position, the police said. The door of the house was not locked from inside and was not opened despite several calls.

Infuriated by her infidelity, the husband slapped his wife after which she tried to cut her vein, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar said.

The husband threatened his wife that he would call her father and brother for disclosing the illicit affair to 
his in-laws.

A panicked Pankaj went to the balcony of the fifth floor and jumped off the building in Tigri area, the officer said.

He was taken to the Batra hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Kumar said.

Pankaj had come in touch with the woman two years ago and used to meet the woman occasionally before the two were allegedly caught in an extramarital affair.  

The mobile phones of all the three have been seized by police for investigation, the DCP said.

“The autopsy has been done and body has been handed over to his father. Inquest proceedings have been done and an enquiry is underway to unearth the truth,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp