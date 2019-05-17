Dengue takes higher toll in AIIMS Delhi than elsewhere

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mortality rate of patients suffering from the vector-borne disease dengue at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is four to five times higher than the national average, according to doctors.

According to the doctors, more than 20 patients die at AIIMS due to dengue as many private hospitals refer them when the condition of the patient becomes extremely fragile.

“Last year, over one lakh people were suffering from dengue all over the country. Four thousand cases have been reported so far this year, out of which four have died,” said Dr. Ashutosh Vishwas, professor, medicine department.

AIIMS is conducting a study which includes preventive and clinical research based on a diagnosis of patients admitted at the premier institute. The study is based on risk factors associated with dengue and why certain cases become life-threatening. The study will also cover the steps required to be adopted for putting a check on the mortality rate.

The medical expert also mentioned that AIIMS had been studying and collecting data of 10 years, and so far it had been found that the death rate for dengue in AIIMS was seven to 10 per cent. At the national level, this figure is less than 2 per cent.

To control the menace of dengue in the coming months, AIIMS has recommended starting dengue corners in all hospitals.

“It will help the patients to get better treatment in a short time as doctors and paramedical staff can be accessed more comfortably,” Dr Ashutosh added.