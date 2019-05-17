Home Cities Delhi

Dengue takes higher toll in AIIMS Delhi than elsewhere

AIIMS is conducting a study which includes preventive and clinical research based on a diagnosis of patients admitted at the premier institute.

Published: 17th May 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue (AP file Image for representation )

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mortality rate of patients suffering from the vector-borne disease dengue at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is four to five times higher than the national average, according to doctors.

According to the doctors, more than 20 patients die at AIIMS due to dengue as many private hospitals refer them when the condition of the patient becomes extremely fragile.

“Last year, over one lakh people were suffering from dengue all over the country. Four thousand cases have been reported so far this year, out of which four have died,” said Dr. Ashutosh Vishwas, professor, medicine department.

AIIMS is conducting a study which includes preventive and clinical research based on a diagnosis of patients admitted at the premier institute. The study is based on risk factors associated with dengue and why certain cases become life-threatening. The study will also cover the steps required to be adopted for putting a check on the mortality rate.

The medical expert also mentioned that AIIMS had been studying and collecting data of 10 years, and so far it had been found that the death rate for dengue in AIIMS was seven to 10 per cent. At the national level, this figure is less than 2 per cent.

To control the menace of dengue in the coming months, AIIMS has recommended starting dengue corners in all hospitals.

“It will help the patients to get better treatment in a short time as doctors and paramedical staff can be accessed more comfortably,” Dr Ashutosh added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp