End to manual scavenging: Greater Noida to get robot for cleaning sewer lines

Municipal bodies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have already commissioned Bandicoot, a spider-shaped robot, for cleaning sewers and septic tanks. 

Members of GenRobotics with Bandicoot, the robot

By Express News Service

NOIDA: To eradicate manual scavenging, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is working towards robotic solutions for cleaning sewers in the city. 

Officials said a presentation was made to GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan earlier this week by an Andhra Pradesh-based organization. Municipal bodies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have already commissioned Bandicoot, a spider-shaped robot, for cleaning sewers and septic tanks. 

A decision will be taken once the Model Code of Conduct ends after the completion of the general elections. As per the proposal, one robot will be procured and later depending on the need and the effectiveness of the robot, more could be purchased. 

Manhole-cleaning robot Bandicoot.

The Authority will also consult with experts, with the aim to stop the inhuman practice of manual scavenging which even cost human lives.

Bandicoot is equipped with cameras, a robotic arm with 360-degree mobility, and a bucket to collect the waste. An operator feeds navigation details to the robot. One robot can alone do three-hour work of three workers in a mere 30 minutes. 

