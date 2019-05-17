Home Cities Delhi

Honour killing attempt: Brothers arrested for shooting sister's husband in Delhi

The victim, a gym trainer, tried to flee from the spot but the accused fired at him and the bullet hit in his right hand after which he fell down on the spot.

Published: 17th May 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men, who tried to kill their brother-in-law as their sister had got married against the wishes of the family, have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The residents of Hastsaal village, Neeraj, 32, and Nitin, 28, told police that their sister married a person against the wishes of their family and society. So, they decided to kill her husband but failed in their attempt.

The accused were arrested on Thursday after the police received a tip-off that both are coming to Gurugram.

The victim is a gym trainer and Neeraj works out at the same gym.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the accused fired at their sister’s husband when he was crossing Lal Chowk in the Uttam Nagar area.

“When he (victim) saw one of them pulling out a pistol, the victim tried to flee the spot. The accused opened fire and the victim sustained an injury in his right hand. 

The brothers started hitting the victim shouting “shoot him in the head”. When a crowd started gathering at the spot, the accused fled,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Deo said.

A case has been filed.

