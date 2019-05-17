Home Cities Delhi

JNU student from Kerala commits suicide in study room 

Police suspect that the deceased was under depression and are probing if it was due to a relationship gone wrong or because of some other reason.

Published: 17th May 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A JNU student Friday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a study room at the university, police said.

Rishi Joshua, an MA second year student at the English centre and a resident of Kerala, e-mailed a purported suicide note to his English professor before hanging himself, they said.

According to police, in the six-line e-mail, Joshua wrote to his professor, "From sometime, I wanted to experience the physical state of death. By the time you read the mail, I will not be in physical state. Take care of my parents."

The police were informed about the incident around 11.30 am by the warden of Mahi Mandvi hostel, where Joshua resided.

"Police reached at the varsity's School of Languages after contacting the caller, the in-charge of Mahi Mandvi hostel," said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West.

The officer said they found that one room in the basement of the library building was locked from inside and there was no response on knocking the door.

"From the window, we could see a body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The door was forcibly opened and the body was taken down by cutting the cable," he said, adding a police team visited the spot and necessary investigation was conducted.

The body has been taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, he said, adding the deceased student's relatives have been informed and his cousin Mathew Vargese has reached the university.

"The deceased was undergoing some treatment, as per preliminary enquiry. A suicide note was mailed by him to an English professor. As per preliminary enquiry, no foul play is suspected. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP said.

Police suspect that the deceased was under depression and are probing if it was due to a relationship gone wrong or because of some other reason.

Some students also claimed that he was missing from the campus for the past few days, however, police denied it.

Some of them also claimed that Joshua was an introvert.

His parents will reach Delhi on Saturday after which post-mortem will be conducted, police said.

In a statement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University expressed its "deep condolences at the untimely demise of an MA student in one of the academic buildings of the university".

"His parents have been informed about the unfortunate incident," it said.

The JNU Students' Union also expressed its condolences.

"Friends we lost one of our dearest friends today. Rishi Joshua, MA second year student from English centre, ended his life. We express our deepest condolences to Rishi's family," it stated.

"Rishi was very passionate about his studies and had a lot of appreciation from his professors about the ideas he brought to discussions in classes. In these difficult times, we stand with his family, friends and loved ones.

We at this hour need to work together to make the campus a more inclusive and comfortable space for all," it added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU student JNU student suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp