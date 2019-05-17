Home Cities Delhi

Review Chandni Chowk project, Delhi L-G tells stakeholders

Agencies concerned asked to see if public toilets, police booths and transformers can be placed at nearby sites, and not on the median.

Work in progress on the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project | Express

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked stakeholders in the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project—North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police and BSES—to explore the possibilities for shifting public toilets, police booths, and power transformers, proposed to be placed on the median, to other locations in the vicinity.

The direction was issued during a special Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) meeting held on Wednesday to review the project following a Delhi High Court order. The meeting was chaired by the L-G.

A senior Delhi government official present in the meeting said that since the forum could not reach a consensus, the L-G directed the agencies concerned to take a relook into the project and submit a report.   

“The concerned agencies—North Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, and BSES—have been asked to re-study the project and check whether facilities and public convenience to be built on the median can be relocated to other, nearby sites. The L-G also directed BSES to check if the 23 power transformers could be placed underground. After proper examination of all possible alternatives, they will submit individual reports. The UTTIPEC will discuss their findings during the next meeting, to be held on May 25,” said the official. 

The long-pending project to decongest the about 1.5 kilometre-long Chandni Chowk road, from Red Fort to Fatehpuri mosque, was approved by the UTTIPEC in August last year. Later, the Delhi Urban Art Commission flagged the proposal to place power transformers and public toilets on the median.

“The L-G further suggested that the BSES explore if the number of power transformers could be reduced in view of shortage of space in the market,” said the official. 

Work on the project began in December and the first phase is likely to be completed by August 15.

Urban planner AGK Menon, who is one of the petitioners in the matter, said, “The meeting took place yesterday as per the court order. All the petitioners submitted their reservations before the L-G,” he said. 

Not pleased with the objections raised by the DUAC and others, Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said that heritage experts, who were not aware of the problems in the area, were unnecessarily creating hurdles.

“The people who are opposing the redevelopment project have never visited Chandni Chowk. The stakeholders knew the issues of the market, and are struggling for long. I hope that the matter will be resolved,” he said.  

In February, four heritage experts and urban planners had moved the Delhi High Court to preserve the vista of the 17th-century market designed by Mughal princess Jahanara. They primarily objected to placement of power transformers, public conveniences, and police booths on the central vista.

Subsequently, the court, on April 23, directed the L-G to convene a meeting of all stakeholders in the project to reach a consensus over suggestions made by the DUAC and the petitioners.

