AAP claims poll documents were manipulated in South Delhi, EC rejects charge

However, reacting to AAP’s claim, BJP said the charges against EC shows that the party has sensed defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that AAP has no trust on constitutional institutions like EC

Published: 18th May 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday rejected Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations of polling diaries being manipulated in South Delhi constituency, stating that voting machines have been kept in ‘strong room’ protected by three-tier security.

“The outer layer is protected by police, middle layer by the armed police and inner layer by CAPF. The form 17C, which contains the number of votes polled in each EVM/CU and copy of 17 C has already been given to all the polling agents who were present in that polling station. Hence, there is no chance of any manipulation,” EC noted.

Earlier the day, AAP’s South Delhi constituency candidate Raghav Chadha tweeted that the EC has summoned presiding officers of South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency’s polling stations to re-create and re-sign EVM related documents.

An AAP spokesperson, Chadha is contesting the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

However, EC denied the allegation calling it misinformation. It said no officer was called by the body.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the EC had called around 250 polling officers on Thursday and were asked to change the sensitive details in the diary, adding that all the polling officers who were on duty in Ambedkar Nagar were called to re-sign on the polling diary.

“These diaries contain sensitive information and we want to know why the Election Commission asked presiding officers to modify the information,” Bhardwaj said.

However, reacting to AAP’s claim, BJP said the charges against EC shows that the party has sensed defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that AAP has no trust on constitutional institutions like EC.

“Now there is no option for the Aam Aadmi Party but to mislead the people of Delhi. It has failed to regain public support. Even earlier, the AAP held EVMs responsible for its defeat in the elections to the municipal corporations, but none of these charges were proved,” Delhi BJP’s media in-charge Pratyush Kanth said.

TAGS
aap Aam Aadmi Party Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Raghav Chadha

Comments

Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
