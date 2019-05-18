Home Cities Delhi

Citing Dhruv Tyagi murder, Manoj Tiwari says NRC should be implemented in Delhi soon

Tiwari expressed grief and solidarity with tyagi's family and demanded setting up of a fast track court to ensure speedy justice to the family.

Published: 18th May 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented soon in Delhi if the people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants, said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday.

"I got to know that the attackers were from a Bangla speaking community, like Rohingyas. The people for whom murder, fighting and crimes are a daily affair. I think NRC should be implemented in Delhi as soon as possible to throw these illegal immigrants out, that is the only way to keep our citizens safe," Tiwari said.

He was talking after meeting the family of late Dhruv Raj Tyagi in Moti Nagar area, who was murdered by goons on Sunday night. The victim's son was also attacked and is undergoing treatment. All four accused in the case were arrested by the police.

ALSO READ | Dhruv Tyagi murder: Muslims return to Basai Darapur, but fear remains

Tiwari expressed grief and solidarity with the family and demanded setting up of a fast track court to ensure speedy justice to the family.

"The family is suffering from a great loss. A daughter mistreated in front of her father, the father died while the son also sustained injuries. This is unacceptable. This case should be handled by a fast track court. I also demand the death penalty for the accused. They have carried out a barbaric act which can only be done by people who have criminal intent," he said.

Tiwari also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of playing divisive politics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari NRC BJP Delhi BJP Dhruv Tyagi murder Rohingyas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp