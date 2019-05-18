Home Cities Delhi

‘Courtesy visit’: Andhra CM Naidu calls on Kejriwal, sets off post-poll buzz

Naidu and Kejriwal discussed the scenario after the election results are declared and what role their parties, the TDP and the AAP would play in government formation if such a situation rises.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu after meeting Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on 18 May 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the city on Friday, with the AAP terming it a “courtesy visit”.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.

However, the AAP maintained that Naidu paid a courtesy visit to Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, TDP president Naidu, who has been rallying regional parties to form a non-BJP coalition, met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the national capital.

Sources said that Naidu is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday.

The TDP chief had met the election commission earlier in the day and told reporters that but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.

Results of the general elections will be declared on May 23. While the AAP and the Congress were in talks for a seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls, the plan didn’t come to fruition as the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement.

Thereafter, the two parties resorted to a blame game, with the AAP blaming the Congress for the failure of seat talks and the grand old party hitting back.

With PTI inputs

