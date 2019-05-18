Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia issues order on allocation of power in government departments

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said proposals involving major deviations from rules and precedents will be disposed of at the level of the finance minister.

Published: 18th May 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:26 AM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has issued a standing order stating that he will hold the power to create posts in government departments, PSUs and boards, and directed officers to bring important service matters to his notice.

In February, the Supreme Court gave a split verdict on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi and had referred the matter to a larger bench of the apex court.

It stated that proposals for allotment of land free of cost or at concessional rates will be examined by the department’s deputy secretary or special secretary or top officers, but will be disposed of by the finance minister.

On appeals to the Lt Governor under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, Sisodia, in his order, said such matters will be examined by a joint secretary or special secretary, but the principal secretary will submit them to the L-G and the finance minister.

Files pertaining to this matter to the L-G will be routed through the finance minister, he said.

“Where a proposal has the support of the minister of an administrative department and it is not considered proper to accord concurrence to the proposal, the case should be submitted through principal secretary to the finance minister,” Sisodia said in the order.

He said pending a decision of the apex court, service matters in the domain of the service department will be disposed of as per the court’s interim orders, but they will be brought to the notice of finance minister as specified in the schedule. 

Manish Sisodia

