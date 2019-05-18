Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Revised auto-rickshaw fares to be implemented after poll code ends

The Transport Minister had said fare revision is not a reserved subject and there is no need for the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

Bengaluru autorickshaws

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The revised fares on auto-rickshaws approved by the Delhi government in March will be notified and implemented soon after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election ends, officials said.

The Transport Department officials of the Delhi government said preparations are being made so that fare metres are smoothly calibrated and the revised fares could be charged by auto-rickshaw drivers.

The Delhi government on March 8 had approved recommendations of a committee for hike of Rs 1.5 per km in existing rate of Rs 8 per km for around 90,000 autos playing on the city roads. It also approved revision in base fare from existing Rs 25 for first two kilometres to Rs 25 for 1.5 kilometres.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the department to issue the notification for implementation of revised auto fares after the poll code ends, a Transport department official said.

"The notification will be issued and revised rates will be in place within a week of end of the model code of conduct. But the fare meters will require to be recalibrated to calculate the new rates," he said.

