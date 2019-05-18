Delhi's St Stephen’s College protests admission panel pick

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around a hundred students and faculty of St Stephen’s College on Friday staged a protest near the campus against the changes in the composition of the college’s admission interviews.

They demanded that the college’s constitution be safeguarded and the academic integrity of the admission interview and the position of the teachers be respected.

The protest called by the Staff Association of the college also saw the participation of some of the college alumni and faculty of Delhi University.

The students took umbrage after the Principal announced in the Staff Council that a Supreme Council member will be sitting on the admission panel and marking students.

The Supreme Council is a subset of six members of the Governing Body (Managing Committee) and comprises all members of the Church of North India.

Nandita Narain, who teaches mathematics, had, along with NP Ashley and Abhishek Singh, who teach English and economics, released a statement saying that the inclusion of the Supreme Council member amounted to a violation of the college’s constitution.

The three received warning letters issued by the principal, Professor John Varghese, who accused them of making “false and irresponsible comments to the media”.

Later, the chairperson of the Governing Body, posted on the college website that the Supreme Council only wants to oversee the admission process to ensure the Christian character of the college.

“They can have a faculty nominee if they want to oversee the admission process,” Ashley said, adding, “You can’t have the right to choose students without the responsibility to mentor.”

The protestors demanded that the formal letters of warning issued to the teacher representatives in the governing body of the college “be withdrawn with immediate effect”.

“The protest was held outside the college to make sure that the students preparing for the exams are not disturbed in anyway,” Narain said.