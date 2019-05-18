Free entry to museums under Archaeological Survey of India on May 18

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All 46 museums managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country will allow free entry to visitors on International Museum Day (IMD) on Saturday, the government agency said in a statement.

“Entry in all the museums under Archaeological Survey of India would be free for the general public on 18th May, 2019 on the occasion of International Museum Day,” the notice read.

The list of ASI museums includes Archaeological Museum in Purana Qila, Swatantrata Sangram Sanghralaya, Swantratata Senani Museum and Indian War Memorial Museum in Red Fort in the national capital. The day is celebrated every year globally since 1977 by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The theme for this year’s IMD is ‘Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition’.

“As institutions at the heart of society, museums have the power to establish a dialogue between cultures, to build bridges for a peaceful world and to define a sustainable future,” the statement said.

“As museums increasingly grow into their roles as cultural hubs, they are also finding new ways to honour their collections, their histories and their legacies, creating traditions that will have new meaning for future generations and relevance for an increasingly diverse contemporary audience,” the statement said.