Muslim voters turning to Congress is a reflection of Kejriwal's record: Sheila Dixit

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal's analysis of AAP's performance in the national capital, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said votes shifted towards Congress because of Delhi Chief Minister's bad record.

This comes after Kejriwal in an interview to a news daily while commenting on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, said, "13% of the Muslim votes got shifted to Congress in the state at last moment."

Dikshit told ANI, "Nobody asked people to just vote for me. They vote for us because our record is such. So, if people are supporting Congress, then it is a reflection on Kejriwal's record."

"I don't know what he is trying to say. Everyone has a right to vote whichever party he/she wants to vote for and the people of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model," she added.

The Delhi Congress chief also expressed confidence that her party would come back to power in the state with a thumping majority.

"We will win and there is no doubt about it. Be it Muslim, Sikh, or anyone for that matter, every voter is important for us. We don't discriminate anyone based on their religion. Everyone including Muslims, Dalits, backward classes, women and all other sections of the society strongly supported us," she added.

The polling for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi was held during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The outcome of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls is also expected to influence the assembly polls scheduled to take place in the national capital next year.