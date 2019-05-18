Home Cities Delhi

Muslim voters turning to Congress is a reflection of Kejriwal's record: Sheila Dixit

The comment after Kejriwal in an interview to a news daily while commenting on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, said, "13% of the Muslim votes got shifted to Congress in the state at last moment."

Published: 18th May 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal's analysis of AAP's performance in the national capital, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said votes shifted towards Congress because of Delhi Chief Minister's bad record.

This comes after Kejriwal in an interview to a news daily while commenting on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, said, "13% of the Muslim votes got shifted to Congress in the state at last moment."

Dikshit told ANI, "Nobody asked people to just vote for me. They vote for us because our record is such. So, if people are supporting Congress, then it is a reflection on Kejriwal's record."

"I don't know what he is trying to say. Everyone has a right to vote whichever party he/she wants to vote for and the people of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model," she added.

The Delhi Congress chief also expressed confidence that her party would come back to power in the state with a thumping majority.

"We will win and there is no doubt about it. Be it Muslim, Sikh, or anyone for that matter, every voter is important for us. We don't discriminate anyone based on their religion. Everyone including Muslims, Dalits, backward classes, women and all other sections of the society strongly supported us," she added.

The polling for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi was held during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The outcome of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls is also expected to influence the assembly polls scheduled to take place in the national capital next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Arvind Kejriwal Shiela Dikshit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp