BJP asks Delhi Police to withdraw security for CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to the Delhi Police urging it to withdraw the security cover of Arvind Kejriwal after the chief minister alleged that his own security detail could assassinate him.

Kapoor wrote to the Commissioner of Police, the Union Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor demanding the withdrawal of the security cover provided to Kejriwal. “The Delhi Police should seek an apology from Arvind Kejriwal and if he does not apologise, then the Chief Minister’s security cover be withdrawn,” Kapoor wrote in the letter.

ALSO READ | Delhi Opposition leader Vijender Gupta files complaint against Kejriwal, Sisodia

Kapoor also raised concerns regarding the “depression” of the security personnel who are posted for the security of the Delhi Chief Minister in the wake of the allegations. “I believe the entire security squad around Arvind Kejriwal must be facing mental depression after hearing their protectee’s statement fearing death at their hands. All security staff should be given psychological counselling,” Kapoor added.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP wants to eliminate him for building a political narrative around schools and hospitals. “The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day, like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to the BJP. The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day,” Kejriwal had told a news channel.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In a statement, Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal had said the security unit assigned with the chief minister “is a professional set up of well-trained personnel”. “The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties,” the PRO had said, adding that the security team was “equally well committed to their duties”.