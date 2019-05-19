Lok Sabha polls phase 7: Re-polling in Delhi's Chandni Chowk booth underway

Home Cities Delhi

In Chandni Chowk, sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is contesting against four-time Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal.

Repolling took place in a booth in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on 19 May 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Re-polling at a booth in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency began on Sunday amid tight security.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared re-polling at polling station number 32 of Chandni Chowk Assembly Segment after the presiding officer forgets to delete the test votes before the actual polling on May 12.

In Chandni Chowk, sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is contesting against four-time Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader Pankaj Gupta.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

