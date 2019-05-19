Home Cities Delhi

Woman in Delhi injured after her speeding BMW turns turtle

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday but police were alerted about it after some time had passed.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A woman who was on the wheels of a speeding BMW car, suffered injuries after it lost balance, flipped over several times and then overturned, hitting a divider on Akbar Road in central Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday.

"During investigation, a black coloured BMW car was found overturned in a lawn alongside the road. No occupants were found in it. It has come to our notice that a woman was driving it at the time of accident," a senior police officer said.

"We are trying to identify her and also checking nearby hospitals about the injured woman. None of the passersby were injured in accident", he said.

The BMW belongs to a man who runs a coaching center for civil services aspirants. His daughter was driving the car, he added.

BMW Delhi

