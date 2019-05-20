Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Opposition leader Vijender Gupta files complaint against Kejriwal, Sisodia

Delhi CM Kejriwal had said that his personal security officer might assassinate him on the directions of the BJP which resulted in a Twitter spat between Vijender Gupta and Manish Sisodia.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta (centre) shows shutterbugs a copy of his complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 19 May 2019. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Sunday filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for making false charges against him. 

In his complaint, Gupta urged the police to take serious note of the matter about false implication.  

“Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are spreading false information through the social media to implicate me in criminal conspiracy with the intention to put me behind the bar. In the recent past, in order to yield political gains, Arvind Kejriwal scripted the slap-gate during his road-show and blamed BJP for the said incident. Subsequently, it was revealed that Kejriwal himself demanded the liaison officer that the security of his vehicle should be removed because, in the presence of security personnel, his script will be thwarted,” claimed Gupta. 

Earlier, Kejriwal made a statement saying that his personal security officer might assassinate him as on the directions of the BJP. This resulted in a Twitter spat between Gupta and Sisodia. 

“BJP wants to kill CM (Kejriwal). The details of CM’s security are reaching the BJP. On the basis of these reports,. the BJP is conspiring to kill the CM. Vijender Gupta is also involved in this conspiracy,” Sisodia had tweeted in Hindi.

This same tweet was mentioned by Gupta in his complaint. “It is disgracing that Kejriwal and his associates are alleging that I am planning to kill him. Kejriwal is ‘drama-baaz’ and can go up to any extent to win the sympathy of the people. His slap-gate failed so he is endeavouring and hatching this conspiracy to muzzle my voice,” he claimed.

