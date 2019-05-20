Home Cities Delhi

Even police not safe in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Rajkumar, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector posted at the Police Control Room, was found dead in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area.

Published: 20th May 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the killing of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and questioned who will be responsible for the safety of the people in the city when even police is not safe here.

"Extremely shocking murder of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in Vivek Vihar last night. Who takes responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police is not safe? May God give courage to the family of late Rajkumar ji," Kejriwal tweeted.

ALSO READ: I could be assassinated like Indira Gandhi as BJP after my life, says Arvind Kejriwal

Rajkumar, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector posted at the Police Control Room (PCR), was found dead in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area.

The Delhi Police is controlled by the Central government and the Aam Aadmi Party government has been demanding for its control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp