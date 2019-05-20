Even police not safe in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the killing of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector and questioned who will be responsible for the safety of the people in the city when even police is not safe here.

"Extremely shocking murder of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in Vivek Vihar last night. Who takes responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police is not safe? May God give courage to the family of late Rajkumar ji," Kejriwal tweeted.

Rajkumar, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector posted at the Police Control Room (PCR), was found dead in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area.

The Delhi Police is controlled by the Central government and the Aam Aadmi Party government has been demanding for its control.