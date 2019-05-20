Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Turnout slightly down at Chandni Chowk repolling

The polling booth covered 655 registered voters of whom 276 exercised their franchise on Sunday, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

Published: 20th May 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Repolling took place in a booth in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on 19 May 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Repolling took place in a booth in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on 19 May 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The polling station in Chandni Chowk where a repoll was conducted on Sunday recorded a voter turnout of 42.14 per cent, eight points down from May 12.

Earlier, the polling station number 32 in the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 50.69 per cent. It had recorded a turnout of 14.81 per cent in the first four hours between 7 am to 11 am.

A repoll was ordered after the presiding officer had forgot to delete the test votes from EVM cast during mock poll before the polling on May 12. Mock poll is carried out before actual polling to test whether the EVM is working properly and at least 50 test votes are cast, one for each candidate.

Though doubts were raised about two polling stations in the constituency, a report found that repolling was needed only in one booth.

The polling booth covered 655 registered voters of whom 276 exercised their franchise on Sunday, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. On May 12, 332 voters had cast their vote.

On Thursday, the Election Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, to carry out a repoll in the constituency on May 19. 

Sitting BJP MP Harsh Vardhan, Congress veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal and AAP’s Pankaj Gupta are vying to enter Parliament from this prestigious constituency.

The repoll was held from 7 am to 6 pm for which the poll officials had distributed voter slips to the locals. Poll officials added that about 300 houses that fall under the polling station.     

With agency inputs

