An inter-faith iftar party

A group of Muslim women give people from other faiths a first-hand experience of breaking the fast

People from all faiths sit together to break the fast: Nazia Erum

By Phorum Dalal
Express News Service

Being less than a month old in New Delhi, I take up the invite to a free inter-faith iftar in Delhi 6 with a vague idea of what to expect. The venue is a purani haveli owned by a Punjabi Muslim family that now houses Marham, an NGO that rehabilitates homeless youth in Delhi. In 2017, Nazia Erum, posted on Facebook about simply wanting to break misconceptions about Muslims, and host non-Muslims for iftar to experience the tradition first-hand. The post received 90 comments. “I was shocked at the response. Women from the community offered to bring food, and open their home as venue,” says Erum, author of Mothering a Muslim. It culminated into this unique iftar that I decided to attend.

People from all faiths sit together
to break the fast: Nazia Erum 

 To get to the venue, I walk-through crowded bylanes of Chawri Bazaar and Chandni Chowk, turn into Gali Qasim Jaan and into Ballimaaran, pass by Ghalib Mirza Haveli and finally reach Marham. Inside, the space has a roofless foyer that extends into a seating area with classic archways. Here, strangers welcome me in as an old friend. About 15 Muslim hosts have pooled in to organise this event over a 100 guests have attended. “Each Muslim host invites friends from other faiths.

We like to host our events in all kinds of localities, so people can get an experience of diversity. The idea is to bridge relationships. Today, we hardly know our neighbours...” adds Erum, who has managed to encourage women from other cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru to host similar events.   With 30 minutes left to break the fast, we begin to introduce themselves. There are anthropologists, writers, professors and students among us. By the time, 15 minutes are up, we have settled cross-legged in rows, facing each other before a spread of food and water.

Author and historian Rana Safvi, another co-founder of the group, explains the importance of Ramzan, “It is the month to learn self-control and discipline. The control is not only on food, buton all the senses. During this holy month, we also take part in charity.” 

At sharp 7.05 pm, Erum recites a dua and for all those fasting, date is the first morsel. Like me, all those who have not fasted, also begin with the dry fruit. “Date is a rich food, and it is a slow release so the body doesn’t get a shock,” adds Safvi. We take a bite and a sip of water, and the feast begins. From melt-in-the-mouth shaami and galouti kebabs, fruit salad to gujiyas, the highlight of the meal is chole, chicken biryani by Chef Shahla Ahmed, paneer makhani and a creamy phirni. All this washed down with sips of roohafza sherbat.

While this was my first time at an inter-faith iftar, it definitely will not be my last. The warmth of strangers, being part of a communal tradition and breaking a Ramzan fast has been the most humbling cultural lesson. Before leaving, Erum added, “Next year, bring your friends and family. May the tribe increase.” The group will host two more iftars in the next two weekends at different locations.
To register, follow Nazia Erum on Instagram (@nazia_e) and drop her a line.

