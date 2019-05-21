Avon’s new no-gas perfumes

By Express News Service

AVON, the world’s leading beauty brand, has launched seven variants of AVON Intense No-Gas Deoperfume in India — its first range of no-gas, long-lasting deodorants for men and women.

TV celebs Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are brand ambassadors. The new deodorants — four for men and three for women — guarantee 1200 sprays in premium carton packaging and serves as the ideal accomplice for the Indian weather.

With the launch of this innovative new Deoperfume, AVON has expanded its existing range of fragrances in the Indian market that include Imari, Little Black Dress, Attraction, Homme to name a few.

AVON Intense Deo Perfume builds AVON’s position as a fragrance powerhouse. The seven range comes in various scents to capture your olfactory senses. The men’s range has four deo perfumes in a mix of oriental fragrances that are warm, spicy and ethereal, and fresh fragrances that are natural and citrus.