BJP leader sends legal notice to Delhi CM Kejriwal and his deputy over conspiracy charge

Vijender Gupta said if Kejriwal and Sisodia failed to apologise, he would initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings against them.

Published: 21st May 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Vijender Gupta Tuesday sent legal notices to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia asking them to apologise for their tweets in which they had accused him of being part of a conspiracy to kill the AAP chief.

Gupta said if Kejriwal and Sisodia failed to apologise, he would initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings against them.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly has already filed a police complaint against the chief minister and his deputy, alleging that they were tying to "falsely implicate" him in a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

In the legal notice, Gupta also demanded "immediate withdrawal" of their tweets and apologise for their statement imputing conspiracy being hatched by him to murder Kejriwal.

"If Sisodia and Kejriwal failed to apologise within seven days for their defamatory, false and baseless allegations, I would be forced to initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings against them in a competent court of Law," Gupta said in a statement.

The Delhi chief minister had recently alleged in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been killed.

Countering the charge Gupta had tweeted, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The AAP could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP."

This gave ammunition to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who alleged that Gupta was part of the conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

"BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. Vijender Gupta is also a part of this conspiracy," he said quoting Gupta's tweet.

Delhi Arvind Kejriwal AAP Vijender Gupta Sisodia

