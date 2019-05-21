Former MP Sandeep Dikshit may get big role in Delhi Congress

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit is likely to get important responsibility in the Delhi Congress after the Lok Sabha election results are announced on May 23. A Delhi Congress functionary said following the advice of Congress leaders, Sandeep would be more active in organisational activities in the national capital. “He is a Delhi leader. He was the MP from East Delhi twice. As the city is going to the poll next year, his involvement is imperative,” said the Congress leader.

However, he refused to comment on what responsibility Sandeep may be given in the state unit.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Sandeep had shifted his base to Bhopal and was not interested in Delhi politics. Sandeep was elected from East Delhi twice in 2004 and 2009.

“It is not true that Sandeep was away from the city politics. He was very much present in the city and managed entire campaign of his mother (Sheila Dikshit). In fact, Sandeep had applied for the Lok Sabha ticket from East Delhi but withdrew later when Congress president Rahul Gandhi insisted that Sheilaji should contest from Delhi. What role he gets is up to the central leadership to decide. But he will be seen working actively in view of the Assembly election scheduled in 2020,” said the senior Congress functionary.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, commenting on exit polls giving overwhelming majority to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Sandeep raised doubt over the methodology used to predict the results.“It (exit polls) is a science and if they are done appropriately and honestly, they show exact result. I don’t know whether correct method was used to reach a conclusion,” he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the credibility of EVMs. “I have been saying this for long that I don’t trust EVMs. Based on my understating of technology, I can say that EVMs manipulation is possible,” he claimed.

No greenhorn

Earlier, there was a strong buzz that the two-time MP will be fielded from the same constituency — East Delhi — that send him twice to Parliament. But, he himself had ruled out that he would contest again after leaving Delhi in 2014. As luck would have it, he may find himself back to the national capital again.