Four hours after disruption, services restored on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

The train services were hit around 9.32 am due to breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station, leading to tripping of power supply in the section.

Maintenance teams of DMRC technicians working to restore Metro train services after technical glitch on Yellow line. (Photo | Twitter/DMRC)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Services were restored on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Tuesday nearly four hours after a technical glitch on a section of the corridor left thousands of commuters stranded.

The train services were hit around 9.32 am due to breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station, leading to tripping of power supply in the section, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

Rush-hour commuters were left hassled as trains were temporarily run in two loops -- between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar.

There was no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations.

Chhattarpur station falls between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar.

Two maintenance teams of DMRC technicians, comprising 16 officials, worked to rectify the problem and trains were initially run at restricted speed between Chhattarpur and Qutub Minar stations, the officials said.

Nearly three-and-a-half hours later, end-to-end services were partially restored, with trains plying between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations with lower frequency and in another 30 minutes, normal services resumed, they said.

Delhi Metro constantly updated the status of the disruption and rectification on its social media platforms to inform commuters.

"Normal services have now resumed. Inconvenience is regretted. Please allow for some extra time in your commute till the bunching of trains eases," the DMRC said in tweet.

The 48.8 km-long Yellow Line has 37 stations and has an average daily ridership of about 7-8 lakh.

