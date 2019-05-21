Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ahead of results, winnability of AAP ‘turncoats’ under Delhi BJP lens

Ahead of 2020 Delhi polls, saffron party orders survey to check performance of AAP MLAs who can switch sides.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has commissioned a survey to evaluate the performance of those AAP MLAs who could possibly defect to the saffron party in the run-up to the next year’s Assembly elections.

A Delhi BJP functionary, privy to the development, said the state unit president Manoj Tiwari had selected agencies, which will hit the ground after May 30.

Another senior BJP leader said at least five AAP MLAs was in constant touch with the state leadership after the May 12 polling, adding they may switch over in a week or so.   

During the Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, Union minister Vijay Goel had claimed that 14 “frustrated” AAP legislators had contacted him and expressed their wish to join the BJP.  AAP legislators Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar) and Colonel (retired) Devinder Singh Sehrawat (Bijwasan) went on to join the BJP ahead of the general election on May 12.

“Several incumbent MLAs of the ruling party are in touch and are willing to jump ship for joining the BJP. They are expecting a party ticket, but before taking any decision we want to check their image among the voters. Are they popular? How is their performance? All these factors have to be checked,” said the BJP functionary, who was associated with similar assessments in the past.

The party functionary refused to divulge details such as whether the party itself was conducting the survey or it has hired private agencies for the task. There was no word also on whether there would be either a single or multiple surveys to check winnability of the possible candidates. 

While the AAP had won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015, the BJP managed to win the remaining three.

Later, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa won from Rajouri Garden in the bypoll in April 2017. 

The surveys initiated in 70 Assemblies by the Delhi BJP would also take feedback on issues or problems being faced by the people, which the AAP government has failed to address in four and half years of its rule. 

“It is true that this time, we got votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But for the Assembly elections, we will need to talk more about the problems of the city. We will have to understand those local issues to focus our campaign on them. The surveyors will be on field after May 30 as they need to do some groundwork before going out,” said the Delhi BJP functionary.     

