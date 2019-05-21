One-way traffic brings order to Delhi's Karol Bagh

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Day one of the experimental implementation of the one-way rule on two of the major roads in Karol Bagh seemed to go well, with visitors to the area and some street vendors appreciating it, even though most shoppers were unaware of the plan.

Barricades and ‘No Entry’ signs had been placed at the ends of Tank Road and Padam Singh Road, which lead to Karol Bagh, and policemen were deployed to ensure compliance with the one-way rule.

The experimental step, coming three weeks after the pedestrianisation of the market and completion of a beautification project, proved quite effective as it prevented traffic jams and loud honking that used to cause considerable noise pollution. No challans were issued on the first day of implementation of the one-way plan. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jegadeshan, said that since it was an experimental plan, challans were not issued to violators.

“We are doing it on a trial basis. We have instructed our men not to issue any challans today (Monday),” he said.

Most showrooms in the market are shut on Monday, but the streets are taken over by vendors selling their wares in the Som Bazaar or Monday Market, drawing a huge number of shoppers.

The North Municipal Corporation of Delhi has placed potted plants and benches in the market for the comfort of shoppers, who seemed delighted with the arrangement.

A few motorbike riders and autorickshaws tried to cross the barricades, and Traffic Police personnel deployed near one of them said that people were still being made aware of the pedestrianisation.

“We haven’t yet received orders to issue challans. We tell them to take another route. Those who enter from the middle lanes, without realising that there is a restriction, or try to avoid the hassle of walking, are turned away politely,” a Traffic Police head constable said.

While some street vendors appreciated the pedestrianisation and one-way traffic movement, others alleged that they had been asked by the North MCD to take their stalls out of the market. “I have been putting up stalls in this market for more than 30 years. Where will we go now?” said Naresh Kumar.

Traders in the area said the new plan could hit their business as insufficient parking space would deter shoppers from coming to the area. “One would prefer to go to CP (Connaught Place) or other markets where they won’t have to go through the hassle of looking for a safe parking spot,” said R K Sharma, who runs a shoe brand’s franchise.