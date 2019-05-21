Home Cities Delhi

Sheila Dikshit, Vijender Gupta settle dispute over government fund misuse,  Delhi HC informed

The petition against the trial court order was pending in the high court since September 2013 when it had ordered that status quo be maintained in respect of registration of FIR against Dikshit.

Published: 21st May 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that she and BJP leader Vijender Gupta have settled the dispute between them over the alleged misuse of government funds by her in the 2008 assembly polls.

A court official said the matter was listed before Justice Sunil Gaur who, taking note of the submission, disposed of Dikshit's plea against a trial court order to lodge an FIR against her on Gupta's complaint alleging misuse of government funds by her.

The detailed order is awaited. The trial court's August 31, 2013, the direction had come on the BJP leader's complaint alleging that she had misused government funds of Rs 22.56 crore in an advertisement campaign ahead of the 2008 assembly polls.

The petition against the trial court order was pending in the high court since September 2013 when it had ordered that status quo be maintained in respect of registration of FIR against Dikshit.

In his complaint before the trial court, Gupta had sought registration of FIR against Dikshit and others for alleged criminal breach of trust (Sec 409 IPC), criminal misappropriation of public funds and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint had said that in 2007-08, Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi and also minister in-charge of information and publicity when the alleged misuse of funds took place.

He had said, "A large number of hoardings showing pictures of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit all over Delhi Metro, bus shelters and also in form of radio jingles, TV spots etc by misusing government machinery and public funds burdened the state exchequer in carrying out campaign of Congress party for her own political gains."

The BJP leader had said he had filed a complaint before Delhi Lokayukta who had on May 22, 2013, indicted Dikshit for allegedly misusing government funds for carrying out an advertisement campaign with a political purpose ahead of the last assembly polls.

He had also said that the Lokayukta had also recommended to then-President Pranab Mukherjee to caution Dikshit for the alleged misuse of public funds and to advise her to reimburse either herself or through her party Rs 11 crore as half the cost of the advertisements in 2008 or any amount the President finds adequate.

The high court had ordered the status quo with regard to registration of the FIR as the Lokayukta recommendation was pending consideration of the President.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Delhi High Court Vijender Gupta BJP Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp