Sting op helps Delhi Commission for Women uncover sex racket

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has busted a sex racket operating from a spa in Rohini Sector 9 after being alerted by a journalist who reached there for a sting operation to uncover the sleazy activities.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has sent a notice to the police asking the force to explain why no arrest was made so far. Also, a notice was issued to the North civic body for details regarding complaints, if any, received against the spa at the City Centre Mall in the past and the action taken against the establishment.

After receiving a call on May 18, a DCW team reached the spa where it entered under police cover and rescued 11 girls from them. “The call was made by a journalist who had done a covert operation and had gone to the spa pretending to be a customer and was offered girls at different rates. The complainant had made proper recordings of his conversation with the girls and the spa management,” the DCW said in a statement.

The rescued girls were taken to the Prashant Vihar police station where their statements were recorded. Also, an FIR was lodged in the matter. “Prostitution is taking place big time in the Capital and many spas are becoming safe havens for the same. I fail to understand why the MCD and the Police do not take strict action against the same. Spa centres need to be regulated so that they don’t run trafficking rackets. ,” Maliwal said.