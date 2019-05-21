The new feature-rich edition of the Aspire

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

The manufacturer hopes to take on the growing competition from new players like the Tata Harrier and to some extent the Hyundai Creta. Undoubtedly, the XUV500 has been the king of the hill in its segment since it was first introduced in 2011. In fact, it is the product that is credited for pioneering the full-size premium SUV segment in the country! However, the competition has stepped up their game as well. To raise the stakes, Mahindra has decided to introduce the W3 variant and a very aggressive price point, which also makes it more accessible as a product to a wider audience.

In the exterior department, nothing much has changed and the XUV500 carries that cheetah-inspired design with élan. Add to that, the carmaker has retained the projector headlamps as well. The cabin boasts of a Jacquard Fabric Upholstery, which lends a premium feel to the spacious interior. Other key elements include an electronically-operated dual HVAC, power adjustable ORVMs and an engine immobilizer. On the safety front, the W3 gets ABS with EBD, dual front airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard.

Powering the XUV500 W3 is the tried-and-tested mHawk engine that generates 155 PS of peak power and 360 Nm of torque. The engine also benefits from a 6th generation electronically-controlled variable geometry turbocharger that ensures exemplary power delivery throughout the torque band and makes this a rather engaging vehicle to drive. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and overall fuel efficiency is also one of the many highlights of this drivetrain.The Mahindra XUV500 W3 is priced at

`12.22 lakh

ABOUT THE ENGINE

Powering the XUV500 W3 is the tried-and-tested mHawk engine that generates 155 PS of peak power and 360 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and overall fuel efficiency is one of the many highlights of this drivetrain.