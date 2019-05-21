The new feature-rich edition of the Aspire

Home Cities Delhi

The manufacturer hopes to take on the growing competition from new players like the Tata Harrier and to some extent the Hyundai Creta.

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

In the exterior department, nothing much has changed and the XUV500 carries that cheetah-inspired design with élan. Add to that, the carmaker has retained the projector headlamps as well. The cabin boasts of a Jacquard Fabric Upholstery, which lends a premium feel to the spacious interior. Other key elements include an electronically-operated dual HVAC, power adjustable ORVMs and an engine immobilizer. On the safety front, the W3 gets ABS with EBD, dual front airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard.

Powering the XUV500 W3 is the tried-and-tested mHawk engine that generates 155 PS of peak power and 360 Nm of torque. The engine also benefits from a 6th generation electronically-controlled variable geometry turbocharger that ensures exemplary power delivery throughout the torque band and makes this a rather engaging vehicle to drive. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and overall fuel efficiency is also one of the many highlights of this drivetrain.The Mahindra XUV500 W3 is priced at 
`12.22 lakh

ABOUT THE ENGINE
