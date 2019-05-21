Tips for smooth, lustrous summer-time hair

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Summer is tough on hair, which gets thin, dry and lustreless. You need to take extra care of your hair in this season. First, use a mild shampoo as summer means more sweat and grime which, in turn, means frequent washing. Choose your shampoo after carefully examining your hair type. Opt for a conditioner that contains sunscreen. After washing, towel-dry your hair and tie it in a loose or comfortable style as tying it too tight can tear the already dry hair. This apart, there are certain things you must keep in mind for healthy hair.

Consume healthy diet

No amount of external treatments – conditioning, hair spas or keratin treatment – will help in case you are not providing ample nourishment through food. For healthy and shiny hair, you must eat foods rich in vitamin C, iron, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. So include citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables and lots of nuts in your daily diet.

Sleep well

Sleep is important for protein synthesis of your hair. Studies show that melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep cycle, also has an effect on hair growth. Lack of sleep means decreased melatonin which, in turn, means increased hair loss. “If you are not getting proper sleep, it’s time your start meditation. The number of hours don’t matter, what matters is how you feel when you wake up. If you feel refreshed you have had adequate sleep,” says wellness coach Vijay Mehra.

Cover your hair

Just like the skin, the sun’s UV rays has an effect on your hair. Use a scarf or a hat to cover your head when out. You can even use an umbrella. This will protect your hair from harmful UV rays and also help retain the moisture so your hair won’t dry up. And it also prevents unnecessary tangling when wind blows.

Trim your split ends

The tips of your hair take a lot of thrashing during the summer. No matter, if you have straight strands or waves, all hair types can benefit from a simple trim. “Summer is the ultimate time to give yourself a fresh haircut, but if you don’t want to shorten your hair, opt for a slight trim that will take care of the dry and split ends and bring back life to your hair,” says Samay Dutta, Director, Noir Luxury Blow Bar.

Regular oiling is a must

Massage your hair with a good quality oil at least once a week and to help it seep into the scalp let it remain for at least an hour before you wash it. Too much use of blow-dryers and straightening iro spells doom, more so in summers as these further damage the already-dry hair. Similarly, limit the use of colours and other chemicals like hair gel, hair wax, hair spray to style your hair. “If you have frizzy hair, get a keratin treatment as it helps restore hair moisture” says Dutta.