Home Cities Delhi

Tips for smooth, lustrous summer-time hair

Summer  is tough on hair, which gets thin, dry and lustreless. You need to take extra care of your hair in this season.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Summer  is tough on hair, which gets thin, dry and lustreless. You need to take extra care of your hair in this season. First, use a mild shampoo as summer means more sweat and grime which, in turn, means frequent washing. Choose your shampoo after carefully examining your hair type. Opt for a conditioner that contains sunscreen. After washing, towel-dry your hair and tie it in a loose or comfortable style as tying it too tight can tear the already dry hair. This apart, there are certain things you must keep in mind for healthy hair.

Consume healthy diet
No amount of external treatments – conditioning, hair spas or keratin treatment – will help in case you are not providing ample nourishment through food. For healthy and shiny hair, you must eat foods rich in vitamin C, iron, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. So include citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables and lots of nuts in your daily diet.

Sleep well
Sleep is important for protein synthesis of your hair. Studies show that melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep cycle, also has an effect on hair growth. Lack of sleep means decreased melatonin which, in turn, means increased hair loss. “If you are not getting proper sleep, it’s time your start meditation. The number of hours don’t matter, what matters is how you feel when you wake up. If you feel refreshed you have had adequate sleep,” says wellness coach Vijay Mehra.

Cover your hair
Just like the skin, the sun’s UV rays has an effect on your hair. Use a scarf or a hat to cover your head when out. You can even use an umbrella. This will protect your hair from harmful UV rays and also help retain the moisture so your hair won’t dry up. And it also prevents unnecessary tangling when wind blows.

Trim your split ends
The tips of your hair take a lot of thrashing during the summer. No matter, if you have straight strands or waves, all hair types can benefit from a simple trim. “Summer is the ultimate time to give yourself a fresh haircut, but if you don’t want to shorten your hair, opt for a slight trim that will take care of the dry and split ends and bring back life to your hair,” says Samay Dutta, Director, Noir Luxury Blow Bar.

Regular oiling is a must
Massage your hair with a good quality oil at least once a week and to help it seep into the scalp let it remain for at least an hour before you wash it. Too much use of blow-dryers and straightening iro spells doom, more so in summers as these further damage the already-dry hair. Similarly, limit the use of colours and other chemicals like hair gel, hair wax, hair spray to style your hair. “If you have frizzy hair, get a keratin treatment as it helps restore hair moisture” says Dutta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp