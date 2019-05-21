When imperfection becomes a muse

Ayesha Singh By

What draws your attention to fashion designer Nikasha Tawadey’s garments, including her new SS’19 line, Fiesta, are the realistic renditions of vibrant blooms that don’t get stuck on the unrelatable notions of immaculateness.The roughness around the edges of floral motifs is counter-intuitive to society’s desire for flawlessness. The motifs are hand-painted. Some prints are full blooms, others are buds.

The artistry begins with the nimbleness of the fingers that draw sketches of dazzling roses and peonies upholding realism. “Just as you see imperfections in an artist’s work, you’ll see the same in my clothes as the clothing is made using a special technique of hand-painted blueprints that dont conform to satiny perfection,” says Tawadey.

The seed for her design inspirations germinates mostly through museum art. The references from various well-known masterpieces are all documented by her mind’s eye to recall when the time is right to give them birth on her garments. Fiesta too is an allusion to some of these archived visuals. Ideas have been articulated on a collection comprising chiffon dresses, saris, dhoti saris and peplum tops. Lightly sequin embroidery and gold pitta work are cornerstones of this work accentuated with the use of colours such as pitambari yellow, gajjari coral, antique jade and light yellow.

For a designer who values the use of handcrafted virtuosity, opening up to the highly savvy digitised world wasn’t a cakewalk. Tawadey confesses to initially being reluctant and resistant, but is now adapting to it with an open mind. “I am in my mid-40s and I suddenly see a brigade of youngsters working on a completely different business principle than mine, one that is governed predominantly by e-commerce.

I was already running on a treadmill before the digital boom happened, so when it happened, adapting to it took time,” she says. But she changed with the time, and her website Nikasha.com is proof of her breaking out of her comfort zone.

Despite living in Singapore, Tawadey keeps her business limited to India, with Delhi being one of her most profitable markets. “The rent for an average retail shop in one of the malls here exorbitant. Also, the fashion sensibility of Singaporeans is very different from that of India as they steer towards big established brands. They’re not very receptive to newness,” says Tawadey.The one thing that her heart still yearns for is time. A luxury she'd like to enjoy more often, but till then, she makes good use of the time she has at hand to create sartorial conversations.