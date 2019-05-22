Kejriwal calls Akhilesh Yadav to discusses Opposition tactics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav discussed over the phone on Tuesday the strategies to be adopted once the poll results are announced. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. Singh met the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and discussed in detail the options and the scenarios for the Opposition parties.

“The first priority is to stop the BJP, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo, and the communal forces. This was also a courtesy call. The BJP will be wiped off across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false. The Opposition will form a strong government at the Centre,” Singh said after meeting Yadav.

Meanwhile, AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha decided to increase the number of volunteers guarding the strongroom in the parliamentary constituency. “The BJP is changing many EVMs in north India. From now, AAP volunteers will guard the strongroom round the clock from all four corners,” he tweeted.

The BJP responded by saying the claims were the tactics of a ‘losing party’. “Earlier, when the election result had yielded Kejriwal 67 out of 70 seats, then he had no problem with the EVM. Now when the people have outright rejected him as the candidate, he has started playing the EVM blame game again,” said Manoj Tiwari, president Delhi BJP.