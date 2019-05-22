Home Cities Delhi

Technical glitch in Delhi Metro's yellow line leaves 5000 commuters stuck in two trains

Amid the chaos, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked transport minister Kailash Gahlot to take stock of the situation and seek a detailed report on the issue from the DMRC.  

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters at Chhatarpur after services were restored on the Yellow Line | Parveen Negi

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A technical snag stalled the Delhi Metro’s yellow line for nearly four hours and caused a mile-long jam on the Gurgaon highway as anxious commuters took to the streets. The snag was caused by the breakdown of the Overhead Wire (OHE) when a train was approaching Sultanpur station.   

“Train services on the yellow line between Qutab Minar and Sultanpur section were affected from 9.27 am to 1.28 pm due to breakdown of OHE, reported by a train as it approached Sultanpur station (from Chhattarpur). The power supply had to be dropped due to which two trains which were in this section (Train-1 between Qutab Minar and Chattarpur and, Train-2 between Chattarpur and Sultanpur) were halted. Following which passengers were evacuated,” a DMRC official said.  

The DMRC ran train services in loops temporarily between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur, and Samaypur Badli to Qutub Minar.  “The DMRC was able to evacuate more than 5,000 passengers in mid section without any injury to any passengers and arranged buses at short notice for the commuters while starting restoration operations simultaneously,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC. Amid the chaos, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked transport minister Kailash Gahlot to take stock of the situation and seek a detailed report on the issue from the DMRC.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metri Yellow Line Delhi Metro Commuters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp