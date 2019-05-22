Technical glitch in Delhi Metro's yellow line leaves 5000 commuters stuck in two trains

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A technical snag stalled the Delhi Metro’s yellow line for nearly four hours and caused a mile-long jam on the Gurgaon highway as anxious commuters took to the streets. The snag was caused by the breakdown of the Overhead Wire (OHE) when a train was approaching Sultanpur station.

“Train services on the yellow line between Qutab Minar and Sultanpur section were affected from 9.27 am to 1.28 pm due to breakdown of OHE, reported by a train as it approached Sultanpur station (from Chhattarpur). The power supply had to be dropped due to which two trains which were in this section (Train-1 between Qutab Minar and Chattarpur and, Train-2 between Chattarpur and Sultanpur) were halted. Following which passengers were evacuated,” a DMRC official said.

The DMRC ran train services in loops temporarily between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur, and Samaypur Badli to Qutub Minar. “The DMRC was able to evacuate more than 5,000 passengers in mid section without any injury to any passengers and arranged buses at short notice for the commuters while starting restoration operations simultaneously,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC. Amid the chaos, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked transport minister Kailash Gahlot to take stock of the situation and seek a detailed report on the issue from the DMRC.