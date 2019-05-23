AAP government to revive case against Sheila Dikshit for alleged misuse of funds during 2008 assembly elections

Home Cities Delhi

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:43 AM

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP  government will ‘try to register’ an FIR against Sheila Dikshit over the ‘misuse ‘of government funds for advertisements carrying the image of former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi during the 2008 Assembly polls. 

“This was public money which cannot be used for the promotion of the party. Sheila Dikshit should be directly held responsible and the government will try to register an FIR against her,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP spokesperson.  

The Arvind Kejriwal led party is not responsible for the case as it was BJP leader Vijender Gupta who had earlier filed a case against Dikshit. However, the AAP government has decided to take up the issue after Gupta and Dikshit have mutually settled the matter.

In his complaint before the trial court in 2013, Gupta had sought registration of FIR against Dikshit and others for alleged criminal breach of trust (Sec 409 IPC), criminal misappropriation of public funds and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

But Dikshit had told the Delhi High Court that she and the BJP leader have settled the dispute between them over the alleged misuse of government funds by her.

A court official said the matter was listed before Justice Sunil Gaur who, taking note of the submission, disposed of Dikshit’s plea against a trial court order to lodge an FIR against her on Gupta’s complaint alleging misuse of government funds by her. 

The trial court’s August 31, 2013 direction had come on the BJP leader’s complaint alleging that she had misused government funds of 

Rs 22.56 crore in an advertisement campaign. The petition against the order has been pending in the high court since September 2013 after it had ordered that status quo be maintained in respect of registration of FIR against Dikshit.

At the same time, the AAP said the withdrawal of the defamation suit against Congress party by Anil Ambani  shows that both are hand in glove with each other politically. Anil had filed the case after Rahul’s attackd on the Rafale deal.

