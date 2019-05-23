AAP welcomes public mandate; congratulates BJP for victory

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the trends showed BJP leading across the country as well as in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday congratulated the saffron party for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do good work in his future tenure.



Welcoming the people's mandate, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharwaj said: "Nothing in the democracy is as pure, sacred and powerful as the public mandate. We respect the public mandate given to the BJP and congratulate the party for its victory. We also extend our best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being re-elected. We hope he would do good work."



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged all the seven seats in Delhi in 2014.

