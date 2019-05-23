Delhi civic bodies begin check on vector-borne diseases

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reports of dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases, the civic bodies have started taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

At least 10 dengue cases were reported so far, while six cases of malaria and five chikungunya cases have emerged. There were four deaths and 2,798 dengue cases last year. Apart from routine initiatives that are taken every year, the civic bodies are banking on schools to create more awareness.

“There are more than one lakh children who are studying in MCD primary schools. We have decided to start ‘dengue homework’ whereby students will be given assignments to create awareness about the disease. This will bring the matter into limelight in many families,” a senior health officer, SDMC told The Morning Standard.

Like its North counterpart, the SDMC is trying to utilise Gambusia fish for checking the spread of these vector-borne diseases. According to the south municipality, there are currently 47 centres that farm Gambusia.

“Some water bodies have dried up due to summer. But the count of centres and fish will increase after monsoon,” the official added.