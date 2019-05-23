Do not be a slave to money, be its master

RAJYOGI B RAHMAKUMAR NIKUNJ By

Express News Service

We all love money...don’t we? It’s a fact that money makes the world go round because it can make the impossible possible and the unimaginable real. Hence, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that money can do almost everything. We all have experienced how money can make people change their moods and colours in a jiffy. Haven’t we? Money can help free the guilty and punish the innocent. In the world of business, money is the prime force behind the movers and shakers of mega deals, mergers and break ups. Money can match the mismatched, fix matches, miss goals and change roles. It has been seen that money has a considerable clout even in matters of faith.

It can bring you the choicest blessings of gurus; it can gain you easy access to the holy citadels of godmen who may anoint you as their ardent follower. With money, you can also have a quick darshan of your favourite lord at a temple without having to wait in long queues. In short, money can buy anything and everything under the sun that can be bought.

Having said that, the fact is also that while money can buy us a beautiful house, it cannot buy a happy home; it can buy us delicious food and expensive healthcare but not good health; it can provide us with high security but cannot guarantee even minimum safety; it can buy us countless things for entertainment but not cheer and joy; it can buy us a comfortable bed but not sound sleep; it can buy name and fame but not real respect; it can buy the best contacts and relations but not true and honest love; it can buy crowns and thrones but not real power; it can buy good education but not intelligence and wisdom, and lastly it can bail us out from the worst crimes but it cannot help us escape divine justice. So, even if money does make the world go round, at the end of all the going round we reach nowhere and get nothing substantial and end up being more impoverished than ever. However, this does not imply that money has to be shunned totally or that money has no use at all.

We must understand that money is a tool that has to be used wisely without greed, attachment or selfishness to create happiness for all. As long as we use it as a master, it will bring happiness but if we become its slave it would bring loss and misery.